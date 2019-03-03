;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two Port Colborne residents charged after threats investigation

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: niagara, port colborne


Niagara police say that two Port Colborne residents face multiple charges after a threats investigation.

Police obtained surveillance video that led them to believe there was an immediate concern for public safety.

Fifty-three-year-old Kenneth Wagner and 46-year-old Liette Arbour both face numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Wagner faces six additional firearm and threats related charges.

Wagner and Arbour will both be in court today for a bail hearing.

 



LATEST STORIES

Two Port Colborne residents charged after threats investigation

27th Annual Ancaster Food Drive

Lincoln County Humane Society puts 35 rescue dogs up for adoption

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php