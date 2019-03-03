Two Port Colborne residents charged after threats investigation
Niagara police say that two Port Colborne residents face multiple charges after a threats investigation.
Police obtained surveillance video that led them to believe there was an immediate concern for public safety.
Fifty-three-year-old Kenneth Wagner and 46-year-old Liette Arbour both face numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Wagner faces six additional firearm and threats related charges.
Wagner and Arbour will both be in court today for a bail hearing.
