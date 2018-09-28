Two people wanted in connection with rural Niagara shooting

Niagara police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a shooting at a licensed cannabis grow operation last week.

Officers were called to a property near Somerville Rd. and Willoughby Rd. around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

A 45-year-old man called 911 to report he had just been shot. Officers found the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

On Sept. 20, 58-year-old Frederick Collette, of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with numerous weapons and drug related offences.

Police allege two other people were also involved in the incident and are now searching for Jason Collette, 39, and Pamela Bowman, 38, both of no fixed address.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police 905-688-4111.