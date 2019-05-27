Two people sought after child struck by motorcycle in Toronto

Police are searching for two people after a four-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle in Toronto.

Investigators say a red or orange Harley Davidson road glide motorcycle was travelling on Victoria Park Rd. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say a child entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

“The driver and passenger did not remain at the scene and fled. They were last seen heading north on Victoria Park Road,” said Toronto police in a news release.

The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for a man and woman who are both described as white and were wearing black helmets. Investigators have released two surveillance images of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.