2017 BEA Winners
Two people in hospital after overnight crash in Milton

Category: News
A crash in Milton early this morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 401 near James Snow Parkway.

A minivan drove into a construction zone and crashed into a parked vehicle. Both people in the minivan were trapped and had to be extricated by paramedics.

Police say it is unclear what led to the crash.

The OPP collision reconstruction unit is investigating.



