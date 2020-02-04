Two people charged in St. Catharines assault

Niagara police have taken a man and woman into custody following an assault in St. Catharines.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Church St. and Queenston St. around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man who had suffered from injuries following an altercation.

They were transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The man and were have both been arrested. He is charged with assault (spousal) while she faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

They are currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police will not be releasing the names of the accused as the incident is being investigated by detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit.