Two people arrested at West mountain home for drug trafficking

Hamilton police have arrested a male and female after conducting a drug warrant at an outbuilding in the area of Mohawk Rd. and Garth St. on January 31.

During the search police found the couple living inside the building which had been renovated into apartment type residence.

Police seized a 22 calibre handgun, cocaine, crack, money, digital scales and cell phones.

31 year-old Jamal Webster and 28-year-old Samantha Fraser, both of Hamilton are facing a number of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and trafficking.