Two more arrested in a drug trafficking scheme at a Hamilton mountain pharmacy

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Mt. Cross pharmacy, pharmaceutical narcotics, police, rcmp

The RCMP has made additional arrests in a drug trafficking conspiracy associated with a pharmacy on the Hamilton mountain.

The investigation dates back to last February and centres around what was once the Mt Cross Pharmacy on Concession street.

Officers uncovered a scheme that saw more than 400 000 doses of pharmaceutical narcotics, including fentanyl, oxycodeine and amphetamine, diverted to the black market.

The two co-owners were arrested and charged last May.

Police say two other men were arrested and charged on Friday.



