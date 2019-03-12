;
Two Milton residents charged after SMART board stolen from school

Halton police have arrested two people after a SMART board was stolen from a school in Milton.

Police executed a search warrant at a Milton home on March 8 and recovered a board that had been reported missing from a nearby school.

Two Milton residents, aged 23 and 26, have been arrested and charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

The device has since been returned to the school.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Mark Brewster at 905-825-4747, ext. 2428.



