Two men wanted for double stabbing in Niagara Falls

Niagara police are looking for two men in connection with a double stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called the area of Main and Ferry streets around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a 39-year-old man and a 53-year-old man suffering from injuries.

Police say the men were hurt as a result of an altercation.

Both men were treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects. The first is described as black, with short dark hair, and was wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, dark pants and a tattoo on the top of his left hand.

Police describe the second suspect as being South Asian and wearing a multi-coloured toque, a maroon vest and a black and white bandana, long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Russ at 905-688-4111, option 3, and badge number 9566.