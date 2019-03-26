Two men taken to hospital for suspected drug overdoses at Barton jail

Hamilton police say two inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre were taken to hospital Monday night after suspected drug overdoses.

Cst. Jerome Stewart says a 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital around 8:30 p.m. and a 28-year-old man was taken sometime after 10 p.m.

Both inmates were in stable condition and communicating when they were transported, according to police.

Stewart says the men have since been returned to the detention centre.

These latest incidents come just days after family members of men who have died of overdoses at the jail held protests outside the building.

It’s been nearly ten months since an inquest made recommendations to prevent other drug overdoses at the facility but families say there’s not enough being done.

The Ministry of Correctional Services says they are considering the recommendations and say some changes have already been made including the installation of a parcel x-ray scanner, and making sure all new inmates are housed in a separate unit for 24 to 72 hours before being placed in the general population to combat contraband.