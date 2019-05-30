;
Two men sought in armed robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara police are searching for two men after an armed robbery at a St. Catharines convenience store.

Police say two men entered Pelham Variety store on Pelham Rd. around 1:30 p.m. on May 11. The men were armed and demanded cash and cigarettes from a store employee.

The thieves managed to steal an “undisclosed amount of goods” before fleeing the store. Police say they got into an awaiting vehicle, believed to be a brown, Toyota Corolla.

Police are looking to identify the men who are both described as black, about six-feet tall, with medium builds. The pair wore white and black bandanas over their faces and black hoodies. The first man had black gloves and white running shoes while the second man wore black running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.



