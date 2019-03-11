Two men seriously hurt in head-on snowmobile crash

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after three motorized snow vehicles collided in Singhampton, Ont.

Police were called to an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail around 10:45 a.m. on Mar. 9.

Police say two men, aged 58 and 31, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Grey County officers, with assistance from OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.