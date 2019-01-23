Two men sentenced in the robbery & shooting of a Hamilton man last year

In an agreed statement of facts, Donavon Hines and Akua Page robbed a 20 year old man in March of 2018.

It happened shortly after 7 pm on March 5th. 20 year old Jhonier Rodriguez went outside his apartment on Barton and Emerald, he was planning on smoking a joint with a high school friend, Donovan Hines.

When he came outside to wait, a young woman involved approached him. She can not be identified under the youth criminal justice act. Moments later two men in hoods, identified as Hines and Page threw Rodriguez against the wall. They were robbing him and Rodriguez slid his cell phone on the floor, that’s when Page fired the gun.

Luckily Rodriguez, who suffered a through and through bullet wound, survived and gave a description of Hines to police.

Hamilton police found a bullet in the wall and that bullet matched the gun that was tossed on Cannon street minutes after the shooting.

In court Hines plead guilty to robbery. Page plead guilty to discharging a firearm with intent to harm, both of them were breaching their prior probation terms.

During sentencing the justice presiding said, “the disregard for human life is shocking it’s incidents like this one that send chills to the community. “

Hines was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Page, who fired the shot, was sentenced to 6 years behind bars.