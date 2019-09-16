Two men nabbed for stunt driving by Hamilton police

Two drivers have had their licences suspended and vehicles seized after being caught stunt driving over the weekend.

On Sat., police say a white Mercedes sedan was seen travelling at a high rate of speed on Rymal Rd. near Fletcher Rd.

The vehicle was clocked going 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old man from Stoney Creek was pulled over and charged with stunt driving and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

The following day, another driver was caught going nearly 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 52 near Concession 2 in Flamborough.

A 20-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with stunt driving and speeding. He will also appear in court in October to answer to the charges.

If found guilty in court, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 – $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.