Two men injured in targeted Brantford shooting

Two men have been taken to hospital following a shooting in Brantford Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of Scarfe Ave. and Grand River Ave. around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men in their twenties were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was not a random incident.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113, ext. 2265.