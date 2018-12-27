;
Two men charged after shot fired during foot pursuit in St. Catharines

Two men are facing charges after a shot was fired during a foot pursuit in St. Catharines.

Niagara police were called to Church and Niagara streets around 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of two suspicious men in the area.

The men attempted to run when police arrived on scene and an officer and K9 Unit service dog gave chase.

During the foot pursuit, police say a shot was fired by one of the suspects.

Mohamud Hassan, 26, and Teneal Richards, 24, were subsequently arrested and face several charges including carry concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Hassan and Richards are being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the St. Catharines.



