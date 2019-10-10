Two men arrested in Welland copper theft investigation

Niagara police have charged two men after copper wiring was stolen in Welland.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a suspicious person in a Hydro One field in the early morning hours of Oct. 9.

Police say they quickly discovered two people were stealing copper wire in the east end of the city.

Steven Laurin, 36, and Jonathan Erdei, 36, have been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Police allege Laurin was also responsible for causing a power outage in Welland on Oct. 8. They say the thefts also caused damage to the hydro lines. He is facing an additional charge of mischief over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Niagara police.