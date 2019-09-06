Two men arrested in violent sexual assault in Burlington

Two Toronto area men have been charged following a violent sexual assault in Burlington.

Sharifulla (Sharif) Mokbel, 27, and Satlykglylych Gafuri, 27, were arrested on September 4 in connection with an assault that happened last month.

Investigators say a woman was administered a noxious substance and violently sexually assaulted by two men at a business on Harvester Rd. between Walkers Line and Appleby Line.

Mokbel is charged with sex assault cause bodily harm, administer noxious substance, gang sexual assault, and sexual assault.

Police allege Mokbel befriended the victim on Facebook prior to meeting with her.

Gafuri is charged with gang sexual assault and sexual assault.

Police say both men may be active on other social media platforms. They say Gafuri has gone by “Pena R-One” on Facebook, and “pena619” on Instagram.

The men are being held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Cst. Marla Adams at 905-465-8979.