Two men arrested after driver brandishes handgun

Hamilton police were called after someone showed off a handgun through a car window while driving along Barton St. early Wednesday morning. After further investigation they found a loaded 45 caliber pistol.

Police say they located the Dodge Challenger driving on King St. near Hughson St. and followed it into a Pioneer gas station. That’s when an officer spotted the butt end of a gun sticking out of a small bag tucked under the man’s arm. The man was arrested and the gun, magazine and money were all seized.

20-year-old Terrell Jamil Philbert from York region and 26-year-old Kirk Hosten-Alexander from Brampton are both facing a number of firearm charges.