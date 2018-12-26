Two killed in single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Huron County, Ont. on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to a crash on Telephone Rd., just west of Fish & Game Line at 6:30 p.m.

Police found a vehicle that had left the roadway, rolled and became submerged in water.

The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police has identified the victims as 72-year-old George Rich and 69-year-old Mary Wood from Central Huron.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.