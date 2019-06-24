;
2017 BEA Winners
Two kids start a fire outside of Eastway Plaza

In Burlington fire crews and police are investigating a blaze that they say was intentionally set by two kids who appear to be under the age of 12. It happened on Longmoor drive near New Street and Walkers line.

The fire was set behind the Eastway Plaza. The Burlington Fire Platoon Chief has said that papers and other materials by a dumpster were maliciously ignited by the gas meter. Investigators are calling the blaze deliberate.

CCTV video shows the two children were actively seen making attempts to start a fire with an aerosol can. Eventually, the materials ignite and they ran away when the fire started. It caused the gas line behind a bakery to rupture.

Businesses in the plaza were evacuated and no one was injured. Police are looking for the children involved but since they are minors, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police can’t release their photos and in terms of charges, police say under the criminal code children under the age of 12 can’t be held criminally responsible.

Police expect to find the kids and speak with their families who could be held responsible.



