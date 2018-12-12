Man charged following three-vehicle crash in Ancaster
A woman in her forties has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Ancaster.
Police were called to a collision near the Longos grocery store on Wilson St. West around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A vehicle exiting the Tim Hortons parking lot was attempting to make a left turn when it struck a vehicle heading eastbound.
The eastbound car spun out and collided with another sedan that was exiting the Longos parking lot.
All three cars sustained extensive damage. A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
“We are very fortunate nobody sustained serious injuries, ” said Hamilton police Cst. Jerome Stewart.
There was a closure in the area for roughly two hours but all lanes have since reopened.
A male driver has been charged with fail to yield from private drive.
Correction: Police previously provided incorrect information that stated two people were injured in the collision.
