Man charged following three-vehicle crash in Ancaster

Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, collision, crash, Wilson St

A woman in her forties has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Ancaster.

Police were called to a collision near the Longos grocery store on Wilson St. West around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A vehicle exiting the Tim Hortons parking lot was attempting to make a left turn when it struck a vehicle heading eastbound.

The eastbound car spun out and collided with another sedan that was exiting the Longos parking lot.

All three cars sustained extensive damage. A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

“We are very fortunate nobody sustained serious injuries, ” said Hamilton police Cst. Jerome Stewart.

There was a closure in the area for roughly two hours but all lanes have since reopened.

A male driver has been charged with fail to yield from private drive.

Correction: Police previously provided incorrect information that stated two people were injured in the collision.



