Two handguns pointed at victim during St. Catharines home invasion

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating an armed home invasion in St. Catharines.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday at a home on Lake St. near Montebello Park.

Police say a male was sitting inside the home with a friend when three black males forced their way inside and accosted the victim. The man reported to police that two handguns were held to his head during the incident. He suffered minor injuries after a struggle ensued with the suspects. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspects are described as being 15 to 19 years of age and roughly five-foot-nine. They were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. The trio fled the area north on Lake St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police.