Two Hamilton teens in stolen SUV arrested in Burlington

Two Hamilton teenagers are facing multiple charges after being arrested in a stolen SUV in Burlington.

A resident called police Saturday morning about a possible impaired driver after they spotted several youths driving a Nissan SUV with a flat tire.

Police pulled the SUV over but as the officer approached the vehicle the driver sped off, causing the officer to jump to the side.

Two Hamilton teenagers, aged 15 and 17, were arrested after the SUV hit a curb and came to a stop following a “low speed pursuit.”

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by peace officer, four counts of failure to comply with probation order, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with recognizance.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in Milton Youth Court on Tuesday.

The identities of the youths cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.