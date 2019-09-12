Two Hamilton residents charged in West Lincoln crime spree

Two Hamilton residents are facing a number of charges in connection with a crime spree in West Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police Service launched an investigation into a rash of break and enters in the community of Smithville during March and April.

Police say several rural properties were broken into during the daytime hours.

Russell Hiebert, 33, and Debra Hiebert, 28, were arrested and charged with five counts of break and enter commit theft, and one count of laundering proceeds of crime. Russell also faces a charge of breach of probation.