Two firefighters taken to hospital after a house fire in Central Hamilton
A fire just east of the downtown core could be see across the city today. The call came in around 3:30 pm on Emerald st near Wilson.
There was significant damage to the garage where the fire originated. Four homes in total were damaged.
Two fire fighters had to escape from a window. Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe says there were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.
