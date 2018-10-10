;
Two firefighters taken to hospital after a house fire in Central Hamilton

A fire just east of the downtown core could be see across the city today. The call came in around 3:30 pm on Emerald st near Wilson.

There was significant damage to the garage where the fire originated. Four homes in total were damaged.

Two fire fighters had to escape from a window. Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe says there were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.



