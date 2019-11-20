Two drivers nabbed in 30 minutes for stunt driving in Binbrook

Hamilton police nabbed two drivers for stunt driving and speeding in Binbrook late Tuesday night.

The incidents happened just 30 minutes apart on Regional Rd. 56.

Police say a Honda Pilot was caught going 128 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone around 11 p.m.

The vehicle was pulled over and a 35-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving and speeding.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the officer spotted a Honda Accord travelling at a high rate of speed along the same roadway.

The 29-year-old driver was pulled over after the vehicle was clocked going 131 km/h.

He is also charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and their vehicles seized for the same amount of time.

If found guilty in court, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 – $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.