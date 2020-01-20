Two drivers in hospital following serious collision in Dunnville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Dunnville.

It happened on Highway 3 near Woods Rd. around 3:40 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say a witness reported two vehicles had collided head-on and both drivers were trapped inside.

Haldimand County Fire Services responded to the scene and extricated both motorists.

A 51-year-old driver was transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out of town hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 22-year-old, was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe one vehicle was traveling eastbound and the other was heading westbound when they collided.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation unit attended and is assisting with the investigation.

Highway 3 was closed for roughly seven hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation is asked to police at 1-888-310-1122.