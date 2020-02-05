Two cruise ships quarantined in Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

More than 5,000 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships in Asia amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Officials believe the passengers and crew on the ships were exposed to coronavirus by infected passengers.

The Diamond Princess is anchored off the coast of Japan while the World Dream is docked at a Hong Kong cruise terminal.

Roughly 251 Canadians are on board the Diamond Princess. A statement from Princess Cruises says 10 people have tested positive for the virus, but none of those are Canadians. It says the ship – along with almost 4,000 passengers and crew – will remain under quarantine for 14 days in Yokohama.

Health screenings are taking place on both vessels.

The coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people in China and roughly 200 worldwide.

It has killed nearly 500 people, all but two deaths were in Mainland China.