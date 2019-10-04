Two Burlington men charged with willfully promoting hate

Two Burlington residents have been charged after anti-Semitic and racist messages were left on two buildings in the city.

The men were arrested following a lengthy investigation by Halton police into several hate-motivated incidents in Burlington earlier this year.

On Jun. 1 and 2, police say anti-Semitic and racist content was placed on the front doors of Burlington City Hall and the Burlington Art Gallery.

Investigators released surveillance video on Jun. 5 of one of the incidents in hopes of identifying the culprits.

Just over three weeks later, police arrested a man in connection with the crimes but he was later released. At the time, police would not provide any further details but said formal charges were pending.

“There is no place in any community for hate. Perpetrators of crimes in Halton Region that target others because of their skin color, race, religion, ethnic origin or any other factor will be rigorously pursued and brought to justice. Everyone in our community has the right to live, work and play in an environment free from fear,” says Chief Stephen Tanner.

Matthew Wasikiewicz, 21, and Kyle Kroeplin, 22, were taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts each of willfully promoting hate.

Wasikiewicz and Kroeplin are expected to appear in a Milton courtroom on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.

