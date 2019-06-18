Two bodies found in submerged vehicle along Trent-Severn Waterway

Two bodies were found in a submerged vehicle along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

An investigation is ongoing after police found the two bodies in a vehicle submerged in the Murray Canal along the Waterway on Monday.

The vehicle was found west of the Murray Canal swing bridge southeast of Peterborough at about 10:15 a.m.

The Coroner attended the scene and the human remains have been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where a most-mortem exam will be conducted.

The Northumberland OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the underwater search and recovery unit, the marine unit, technical traffic collision investigators and the central region forensic identification services.