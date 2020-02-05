Turkish media say a plane has crashed in Istanbul

A plane has crashed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport after it skidded off the runway.

According to local Turkish media, the plane belongs to Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines and arrived from the city of Izmir.

It was carrying 177 passengers and six crew members.

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

Video footage of the scene shows serious damage to the aircraft. Passengers were evacuated through the cracks in the plane. The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces.