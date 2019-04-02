Home economist, Emily Richards shared some non-traditional turkey dishes that you can make at home.

Turkey Bao

These flavourful bites are moist and colourful, two things your family craves in a meal. Have the kids help prepare the veggies while the turkey is grilling.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 mL) hoisin sauce

2 tbsp (30 mL) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) canola or vegetable oil

1 green onion, minced

2 tsp (10 mL) Sriracha sauce

1 boneless skinless Ontario turkey breast, about 1 lb/454 g

8 steamed rice buns (bao or dim sum buns)

Julienned cucumber or bread and butter pickles

Shredded carrots

Fresh cilantro leaves

Hoisin sauce (optional)

Directions:

In a shallow dish, whisk together hoisin sauce, soy sauce, oil, green onion and sriracha. Add turkey breast and turn to coat well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or up to 24 hours.

Heat greased or oiled barbecue grill to medium heat and grill turkey breast for 15 to 20 minutes, basting with remaining marinade and turning occasionally until no longer pink inside. Place on cutting board; let stand 3 minutes before slicing thinly.

Meanwhile, place bao buns on small pieces of parchment or wax paper. Place in a steamer, in single layer and steam for 5 to 10 minutes to warm through. Turn off heat.

Slice buns to open if not already and fill with sliced turkey. Tuck cucumber, carrots and cilantro in bun and drizzle with more hoisin if desired to enjoy.

Tip: For added crunch to this little bun, simply sprinkle some crushed peanuts into the bun.

Look for buns in Asian grocery stores or in larger grocery stores in the freezer aisle or alongside fresh noodles in the produce aisle.

Source: Ontario Turkey (makesitsuper.ca)

Kimchi Turkey Burgers

These juicy turkey burgers can be grilled or pan fried to perfection for a fun Friday night dinner with family or friends. An easy spin on Kimchi makes a wonderful quick addition to add flavour and crunch to this dish.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 mL) coleslaw mix

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and granulated sugar

3 tbsp (45 mL) seasoned rice vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced and divided

1 tbsp (15 mL) sesame oil, divided

1 tsp (5 mL) sriracha sauce, divided

1 pkg (450 g) ground turkey

1/2 cup (125 mL) panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup (125 mL) julienned cucumber

Spiced Yogurt Mayo:

2 tbsp (30 mL) each light mayo and 0% plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp (10 mL) sriracha sauce

Pinch salt

Directions:

Spiced Yogurt Mayo: In a bowl, stir together mayo, yogurt, sririacha and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a bowl, toss coleslaw mix with salt and sugar; let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in vinegar, 2 cloves of garlic and 1 tsp (5 mL) of sesame oil and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the sriracha sauce; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine turkey, breadcrumbs, cilantro with remaining 2 tsp (10 mL) of sesame oil, 1 clove of garlic and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the sriracha. Add 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the kimchi mixture and mix well. Shape into 4 patties.

Pan fry or grill over medium heat, turning once for about 12 minutes or until no longer pink inside.

Top each burger with remaining kimchi mixture, cucumbers and Spiced Yogurt Mayo to serve.

Slider Option: Make 12 smaller bite size burgers for an easy appetizer.

Tip: For a less spicy yogurt mayo, reduce the sriracha to 1 tsp (5 mL).

Source: Ontario Turkey (makesitsuper.ca)