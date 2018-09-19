A turf war between Burlington and Hamilton

Burlington’s mayor is officially asking the province to take over Waterdown, a move that has stunned Hamilton’s mayor.

Back in 2001 amalgamation took place and Waterdown became a part of Hamilton. At the time the decision was not a favourable one amongst the constituents who had hoped to join Burlington. But 17 years later, the city of Hamilton has invested tens of millions of dollars in the town’s development.

“I’m shocked… I think it’s really unfortunate to have been blindsided this way” Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Burlington mayor Rick Goldring says the move would alleviate growth pressures coming from the province and benefit Burlington taxpayers. But a Waterdown takeover doesn’t sit well with Hamilton mayor.

“If they want to open this can of worms then we maybe ought to be talking about taking over Aldershot in Burlington and having much more efficent government and integrating our transit system.”

Aldershot was part of the east Flamborough township until Burlington annexed it in the 1960s.

Burlington’s mayor says that Waterdown is isolated from Hamilton and has much more in common with Burlington.

“This is not a new idea, adding Waterdown to Burlington will help make local government work better and will be a win win for tax payers.” Rick Goldring.

Eisenberger says if the province approves this idea the city would lose a substantial residential tax base along with corporate growth.

Now that Goldring has put this proposal forward it will be up to the new PC government to make a decision.

“I want to talk to the mayor of Burlington, I’ll be heading out there in the next few weeks so we will have a good discussion.” Doug Ford.