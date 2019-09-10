Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day

Tuesday marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) organizes the observance along with the World Health Organization to recognize the impact and focus on suicide prevention.

Suicide is currently the ninth leading cause of death in Canada and among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It occurs across all economic, social, and ethnic boundaries.

Experts say suicide is the result of a convergence of genetic, psychological, social and cultural and other risk factors, sometimes combined with experiences of trauma and loss.

According to the IASP, suicide is responsible for over 800,000 deaths annually, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds. The organization says for every suicide, 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Experts say the pain that leads individuals to take their lives is unimaginable, and their deaths leave countless family and friends bereaved and their communities impacted.

Experts say some ways to prevent suicide include reducing access to firearms and medications, early care for the mentally ill, school-based interventions, and training health workers to assess and manage suicidal behavior.

In Hamilton, the “Running for Rachael” 5k walk or run plays a role in supporting the city-wide work of suicide prevention; hope, help & healing.

The event raises money for youth mental health awareness and suicide prevention in our schools.

This year’s event will be the seventh annual run and take place on September 29.

Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resources

Niagara Suicide Prevention Coalition

Halton Suicide Prevention Coalition

The Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton