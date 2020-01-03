Trump Praises Attack on Iranian General

Markets are reacting sharply to after news of the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. Oil prices rose sharply while major stock markets fell. In his first comments on the targeted attack U.S. President Donald Trump said Soleimani was responsible for the killing and wounding of thousands of Americans in the region, adding “he should have been taken out years ago”.

Iran’s state television reports that ten people were killed in the strike including five members of the country’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s supreme leader vows harsh retaliation. The U.S. is urging all Americans in Iraq to leave immediately.