Trump impeachment vote today

History is being made in Washington, D.C. today. For only the third time ever, a U.S. president is the subject of an impeachment vote. Six hours of debate will unfold throughout the day prior to the vote. Members of Congress are expected to vote along party lines with the Democrat-controlled congress impeaching Donald Trump, then the Republican-controlled Senate acquitting him in a trial. Its unlikely the controversial president will be removed from office. A sure sign of how deeply divided the country is was displayed last night as tens of thousands of Americans from Alaska to Florida marched in support of impeachment. Some carried signs that read “Criminal-in-Chief.”