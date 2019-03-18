;
2017 BEA Winners
Truck with dog inside stolen from Hamilton Mountain parking lot

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, lucy, police


A family from Scarborough is devastated after their pickup truck was stolen with their seven-year-old boxer ‘Lucy’ inside.

Laura Ertel says her husband was in Hamilton on Saturday at the Splitsville bowling alley on Stone Church Rd. She says her husband went outside to check Lucy and discovered the truck and their dog was gone.

Police issued a news release on Sunday asking the public to be on the lookout for a black, 2016 Ford F150 with a license plate AP92 006. Investigators say the dog was wearing a pink collar.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.



