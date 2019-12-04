Truck smashes into Wainfleet gas station, ATM stolen

Police have released three new photographs in their investigation into a break and enter at a Wainfleet gas station.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Esso gas station on Highway 3 near Burnaby Rd.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a pickup truck had been driven into the front of the business and an ATM and other merchandise were stolen.

Police say the pickup truck was located a short distance away and had caught fire. Members of the Wainfleet Fire Service responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Investigators are looking for two people who fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Ontario licence plate AV87 018.

The pickup truck was also believed to be stolen from a Port Colborne business prior to the break and enter.

The first suspect was wearing a tan coloured heavy work coat and dark pants. The second suspect is approximately five-foot-ten, with an average build, and was wearing long pants and a jacket with checkers on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 3300.