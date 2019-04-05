Truck smashes into CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton, ATM stolen

;
An entrance to a Hamilton Mountain shopping mall sustained extensive damage someone drove a truck through the glass doors and stole an ATM.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday at CF Lime Ridge mall on Upper Wentworth St.

Police say a GM pickup truck rammed into the doors at a rear entrance, causing over $100,000 in damages.

An ATM was stolen from inside the building and the truck fled the scene.

The vehicle was later recovered by Hamilton police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.



