Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash pleads guilty

The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus pleaded guilty Tuesday to all charges against him.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s semi truck collided with Broncos bus in rural Saskatchewan last April.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. According to Sidhu’s lawyer, Mark Brayford said that his client didn’t want to plea bargain and go to trial, he just wanted to plead guilty.

The owner of the Calgary trucking company that hired Sidhu was also charged after the crash. Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.