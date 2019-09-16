Truck driver facing charges in fatal multi-vehicle crash on the QEW

A 34-year-old truck driver from Mississauga is facing charges in a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the QEW.

The fiery crash happened in the Toronto-bound lanes near Trafalgar Rd. around 11 p.m. on Aug. 22. A transport truck carrying a load of produce collided with multiple vehicles and burst into flames.

Police say the crash sent seven people to hospital and killed 34-year-old Elena Kulikova of Niagara Falls. Kulikova’s vehicle was pinned between a concrete barrier and the truck that burst into flames.

The truck driver is now charged with one count each of causing death by criminal negligence and dangerous operation causing death.