Triple homicide victims’ families make tearful plea for information

The families of two men and a pregnant woman who were murdered last year have made a tearful video appealing for information in their deaths.

Police discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudi Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson inside a pickup truck on Nov. 4, 2018 in Middlesex Centre – about 120 kilometres west of their community in Six Nations of the Grand River. Miller was seven months pregnant when she was murdered.

In a video posted on the Ontario Provincial Police Twitter account, the sister of one of the victims made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“We shouldn’t even have to do this. But I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because waiting is killing us,” said Linda Porter, Alan’s sister. “It’s tough going on without them but it’s tougher knowing there are killers in our community. That’s what’s scary because we have kids out there. Who’s next?”

Police previously said the grey Chevrolet pickup truck where the bodies where found was stolen, but declined to say when or from where it had been taken.

So far, OPP have arrested one person in connection with the deaths. Thirty-six-year-old Kirsten Bomberry, of Six Nations of the Grand River, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the dedicated police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.