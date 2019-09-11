Trio uses ‘sleight of hand’ to steal woman’s credit card: Halton police

Halton police are looking for a trio of thieves after a woman’s credit card was stolen at a Burlington grocery store.

Police say a 73-year-old woman was shopping at the Sobey’s on Brant St. on August 26.

She was approached by another woman in the parking lot who stole her credit card through “sleight of hand.”

Police allege three people who were captured on a surveillance camera used the credit card at locations in Burlington and Mississauga.

The suspects are all described as being in their thirties. The woman is roughly five-foot-five, with brown hair and was wearing a pink t-shirt and blue shorts. Both men are roughly five-foot-seven. One of the men was wearing blue jean shorts, a white long sleeve shirt, a baby blue baseball cap and a black wristwatch on his left hand. The other man was wearing a black baseball cap, a white Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked Halton police or 1-800-222-TIPS.