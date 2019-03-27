Trio sought in $1,200 theft from Oakville Longo’s

Halton police are searching for two women and a man after roughly $1,200 of merchandise was stolen from an Oakville grocery store.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on March 16 at the Longo’s on Cornwall Rd.

Police allege the trio stole several razor refill packages and over the counter medicine from the store.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspects who were captured on a surveillance camera.

All three suspects are believed to be in their thirties. The man is described as five-foot-nine, 180 lbs, and having a trimmed beard. He was wearing grey track pants, a navy blue undershirt, a black, waist-length puffy jacket, and a navy blue baseball cap with the word “Calvin” on the front.

The first woman is described as five-foot-six, 170 lbs, and was wearing a long black skirt, a long dark winter coat, a red scarf, and black shoes. She was also carrying a beige purse over her left shoulder. The second woman is five-foot-four, 150 lbs, and was wearing a long black skirt, long beige winter coat, and a red patterned scarf. She was also carrying a cross-body black purse.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark coloured Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Halton police.