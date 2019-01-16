;
Trio sought by police after armed robbery in Hamilton

Hamilton police are searching for three people following an armed robbery at a pharmacy Tuesday night.

It happened at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 953 Fennell Ave. East shortly after 9 p.m.

Police say three masked suspects entered the store armed with a gun and told employees it was a robbery.

The trio stole some cash and prescription drugs before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The gun and vehicle were later found in Stoney Creek.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as being five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905 546-2991.



