Trio sought by police after armed robbery in Hamilton
Hamilton police are searching for three people following an armed robbery at a pharmacy Tuesday night.
It happened at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 953 Fennell Ave. East shortly after 9 p.m.
Police say three masked suspects entered the store armed with a gun and told employees it was a robbery.
The trio stole some cash and prescription drugs before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
The gun and vehicle were later found in Stoney Creek.
Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.
The suspects are described as being five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten.
Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905 546-2991.
