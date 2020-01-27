Trial for Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi moved to November

The trial date for two paramedics charged in the death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi has been moved to November.

Christoper Marchant and Steven Snively are charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the 19-year-old’s death.

The men were the first responders on scene the night of Dec. 2, 2017, when Al-Hasnawi was shot just steps away from his mosque on Main St. around 9 p.m.

Al-Hasnawi was taking a break outside when he noticed an older man was being accosted by two younger men. Al-Hasnawi got into an altercation with the men and as the pair ran away, one of them pulled out a gun and shot Al-Hasnawi in the stomach.

On the night of the shooting, residents in the area said the responding paramedics assessed Al-Hasnawi’s wound and kept reassuring bystanders that the teen had only been shot by a pellet gun.

The witnesses allege both police and paramedics claimed the teen was faking his injuries and believed he could stand up on his own.

Both Snively and Marchant were fired from their jobs by the City of Hamilton in 2018.

Earlier this month, the judge granted an adjournment at the request of Marchant and Snively’s lawyers to give them time to go through new materials. At the time, the trial date was set for April 6.

On Monday, the matter was again adjourned until Oct. 2. The trial date will likely be finalized at that time but it has tentatively been set for Nov. 24. It is expected to last five weeks.

Dale King had been charged with second-degree murder in the case but was found not guilty by reason of self-defense.