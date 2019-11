The trial for a man charged in the death of Hamilton teenager Yosif Al-Hasnawi begins in Hamilton Wednesday.

Dale King is charged with the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The teen was shot in the stomach just steps away from his lower-city mosque while trying to help an older man who was being accosted by two men.

Diana Weeks will be live-tweeting throughout the day. Follow her updates below:

