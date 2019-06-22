;
Trainer attacked by elephant at African Lion Safari

Category: Local, Ontario
Tags: african lion safari, attack, elephant, ministry of labour, trainer



A trainer at the African Lion Safari was seriously injured after being attacked by an elephant just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Hamilton police say a man in his 30’s was airlifted to the Hamilton General Hospital.


There is a herd of 16 Asian elephants at the park which is the largest herd in any zoo in North America, according to the African Lion Safari website.

The park’s general manager issued a statement today confirming the incident between an elephant and an employee but wouldn’t go into further detail.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.



