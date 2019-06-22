Trainer attacked by elephant at African Lion Safari

A trainer at the African Lion Safari was seriously injured after being attacked by an elephant just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Hamilton police say a man in his 30’s was airlifted to the Hamilton General Hospital.

Hamilton Police have responded to a call at African Lion Safari in #HamOnt after a trainer was attacked by an elephant. The patient has been airlifted to hospital. The Ministry of Labour has been contacted. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 21, 2019



There is a herd of 16 Asian elephants at the park which is the largest herd in any zoo in North America, according to the African Lion Safari website.

The park’s general manager issued a statement today confirming the incident between an elephant and an employee but wouldn’t go into further detail.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.