The second trailer for the highly anticipated M. Night Shyamalan film ‘Glass’ is out. The movie stars Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis. The flick brings together the narratives of two of Shyamalan’s standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, and 2016’s Split —in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller. Glass will be in theatres on Jan. 18, 2019.